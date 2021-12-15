The cosplay electors are back! Remember those weirdos whose kink is getting kitted out as the representatives of the winning presidential candidate and then throwing themselves a party on the statehouse steps where they pretend to swear themselves in as electors? They're like furries, but gross and unfuckable.

Just look at these doofuses !

Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump. We believe in fair elections and will continue the fight against voter fraud in the Silver State!pic.twitter.com/tJYbli6vhn — Nevada GOP (@Nevada GOP) 1607981420

And yet, some unnamed Republican House member was definitely DTF with these freaks, texting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day after the election, "HERE's an AGRESSIVE STRATEGY [sic]: Why can t [sic] the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to SCOTUS."

Just to be 100 percent clear here, this lawmaker had no qualm about throwing out 17 million votes on the flimsy pretext that the states were too close to call less than 24 hours after the polls closed. That's a coup by any objective measure, and the fact that the unnamed congressman hoped to get the Supreme Court to bless it after the fact changes nothing.

Keep this in mind when these assholes claim that they want to "count every legal vote," or that they're just trying to get rid of voter fraud.

These guys proposed to substitute 51 fraudulent electors for 17 million voters, long before they'd even cooked up that "statistical analysis" supposedly proving that Biden could not possibly have taken home the lion's share of absentee ballots, despite months of predictions that he'd do just that. This was before the Kraken Krew slandered the shit out of Dominion and Smartmatic with insane claims about Hugo Chavez. They hadn't yet painted a target on the back of two Black poll workers whose only crime was pulling a box of ballots out from under a table. This was before Italian space lasers and Chinese bamboo ballots and Sharpiegate, when none of us had ever heard of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Before the Big Lie and Stop the Steal, before Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State demanding that he "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."

Before any of that, before they'd convinced half the country that there was massive fraud by deluging us with a firehose of lies, they were willing to steal it .

And so it is entirely unsurprising that these treasonous America-haters have no interest in getting to the bottom of what happened on January 6, 2021. They already know who sent the mob of goons — the call was coming from inside the House chamber. Of course the only two Republicans who voted yesterday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt for open defiance of a congressional subpoena were Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. This is who they are .

As for the author of that message, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry has to top any list of suspects. Perry, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus like Meadows did when he was a member of Congress, has been ass deep in this whole thing from the jump. He introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark, the coup-curious DOJ lawyer. He led the charge to object to electors on January 6. And he threw a 45-minute tantrum yesterday, claiming that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had grievously disparaged Republican Jim Banks by suggesting that he was "fearing the truth."

A hit dog will holler.

