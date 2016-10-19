Wonkette

Wonkette

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cmd RadicalLIBRaphaelWarnock's avatar
cmd RadicalLIBRaphaelWarnock
Aug 16, 2023

Boy are these RNC people serious jerks. I was trying to think of something bad that could be done that did not involve bodily harm or anything like that, so I was thinking, in the spirit of the season (Halloween) maybe rolling their yards with toilet paper?

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Doug Langley's avatar
Doug Langley
Aug 16, 2023

Wait - you mean she eats at the same place as her friend Jared, the child molester? IMPEACHHHHH!!!!!!!

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