When the Supreme Court decided to take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , and GOP-appointed hack justices on the Supreme Court heard oral arguments, it became clear that Roe will probably be lost.

But much like dogs who finally catch the car they've been chasing, the GOP doesn't seem to have a coherent plan on what to do next.

Let's survey the territory:

CNN's "State Of The Union"

Jake Tapper started on CNN's "State of the Union" by asking Mississippi GOP Governor Tate Reeves about his state's abortion trigger law, which would go into effect if Roe were to be overturned. Mississippi is one of 12 states that would automatically ban all abortions in that scenario, so Tapper asked Reeves if he would enforce that.

REEVES: Yes, Jake, that is a yes, because, if you believe, as I believe very strongly, that innocent unborn child in the mother's womb is, in fact, a child, the most important word when we talk about unborn children is not unborn, but it's children. And so, yes, I will do everything I can to protect the lives of those children.

Tapper reminded Reeves that we have been here in this situation in the not-so-distant past.

TAPPER: So, the country has been here before, before 1973. And what happens in reality is, women of means are still able to get abortions, but poor women, young women, vulnerable women end up often seeking abortions in ways that can cause them severe harm, mutilation, if not death in some cases.

After Reeves continued to insist how much he cares for the families and children of Mississippi, Tapper pointed out the inherent hypocrisy of forced birth conservatives, specifically in Mississippi.

TAPPER: So, you clearly see this move is part of a culture of life, as you have said in the past. Mississippi, of course, ranks 50th in the country in infant mortality. Mississippi is nearly last when it comes to childhood hunger. According to a recent study [...] looking at economic well-being and education and health and family and community, Mississippi ranks 50th out of 50 for child well-being. How do you square those statistics about Mississippi with what you say about a culture of life?

Reeves doesn't have a good way to square that, because conservatives only care about "life" until birth. Conservatives like Reeves will oppose money to improve infrastructure then do almost nothing to stop a pandemic, while ensuring families who need food stamps or childcare vouchers are faced with unnecessary hurdles . They will do nothing about guns or the death penalty , either.

George Carlin had conservatives pegged in 1996 about their "pro-life" stance.

NBC's "Meet The Press"

It always seems shocking, but Chuck Todd did journalism when he asked Indiana GOP Senator Mike Braun about abortion this weekend on "Meet The Press." When Todd asked Braun point blank when abortion should be legal or available, Braun gave a very confident answer.

BRAUN: So, in my case, when you believe in the sanctity of life, you want abortions to be eliminated from the landscape if you can.

But then Todd asked the next logical question:

TODD: All right, so you want to see a ban on abortion. How would you enforce a ban on abortion?

And Braun did the same dance conservatives have been doing for almost 50 years. Braun refused to give details of his ideas for how they will enforce abortion bans:

Pressed by Chuck Todd to detail his own views on how an abortion ban should be enforced, Sen. Braun hems and haws but refuses to detail his ideas. Pathetic.pic.twitter.com/o6qfy9adRV — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1638718205

Braun, you see, wants to not tell the actual truth because that would inadvertently expose that women of means would still be able to get abortions while those who can't just go to another state or country won't. This was all but confirmed by "intellectual" Ben Shapiro recently .

Another reason Braun is afraid to tell the truth about abortion bans and enforcement is that, despite them being popular with the conservative base, they're not popular with the great majority of the actual country.

"Fox News Sunday"

Host Chris Wallace brought up the possibility of backlash to guests Karl Rove and Jennifer Griffin:

WALLACE: [B]ecause of the fact that abortion is legal now, at least in the early months of pregnancy, it has been much more of a mobilizing issue for the pro-life movement than it has been for the pro-choice movement. But if that were to change, if Roe is severely restricted or if it is completely [eliminated] by a Supreme Court ruling, let's say, comes out in June or July, what's a political impact as we head into the midterms?

Griffin answered this better than Karl Rove:

GRIFFIN: [The Supreme Court's decision] will come out in June. And that is just months before these midterm elections. It is likely to deepen the divide between red states and blue states. [...] If Roe is overturned or weakened, those abortion bans will affect 65 million women and three of those states are states, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, that were decided in single digits in 2016 and 2020. I think this is the one issue that could motivate the Democratic base and I think that it actually will be a shot of adrenaline for the Democratic Party going into midterms. [...] I think you have to look at suburban women. And I think if you look at the statistics, ABC/"Washington Post" poll does that 60 percent of the country is pro-choice. I think this is one issue that could really motivate suburban women and those independent voters you're going to have to look at.

Conservatives might end up in a "careful what you wished for situation." They always, always, always overplay their hand. Always.

