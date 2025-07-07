Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

I'll point out here that us taxpayers have already PAID for all the equipment, staffing, etc., that are required for accurate hurricane and weather reports. The Republican Party and its owner$ simply shut it all down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Hank Napkin's avatar
Hank Napkin
2h

Will we still have a fan for the sh*t to hit?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
649 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture