Here we are all over again. Something unspeakably horrible is unfolding, something that at least in part could have possibly been prevented and/or alleviated and/or better warned against if it hadn’t been for Republican malevolence and/or incompetence, and Republicans are here with some meaningless pablum about how we should all pray together about it.

And as usual, the “let us pray” messages are coming from the exact people who could have done something about it, or who took active steps to create circumstances that are currently exacerbating the disaster.

Donald Trump’s White House Faith Office, which is run by televangelist huckster and Trump “spiritual adviser” Paula White — as if he has a “spiritual adviser,” who talks to him about his “spirituality” — is encouraging thoughts and prayers, y’all:

In a statement sent to The Christian Post, the Faith Office urged the nation “to join us in prayer for the precious lives lost.” The statement added, “Amidst this tragedy, our nation must come together to pray for the victims, their families, and the first responders conducting rescue missions to find those still missing. May God wrap his loving arms around all those in Texas,” quoting Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

Isn’t that nice? It’s also one of the least offensive, most anodyne of the messages we’ll look at in this post. This from the clownass who sells “Resurrection Life Seeds” in exchange for $1,144 of your dollars.

For the really sick shit, let’s go directly for House Speaker Mike Johnson, AKA the guy whose prayers we imagine God wants to hear the least right about now.

Mike Johnson — the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, which as one large half of the legislative branch has alleged oversight responsibilities over the actions of the executive branch, and which allegedly holds the power of the purse over said executive branch, and which just passed a budget bill that’s essentially a murder/suicide bill/contract on the American people to kill all the ones the Trump administration deems not white or conservative enough — he has some thoughts:

ALL WE KNOW TO DO is pray.

Well yes, we guess when your beady little satanic eyes are finished cutting/gutting/skullfucking all the essential government services to death that people rely on for everything from healthcare to air traffic control to, yes, weather forecasting — or standing by and pretending you’re helpless while Elon Musk does the dirty work for you and for Trump — we guess you can’t do much else.

Of course, these sick, vile motherfuckers pray with their mouths while they make jerkoff motions with their right hands while they commit arson against the American people with their left, as these Republican senators demonstrated last week:

The verse quoted there, Isaiah 1:15:

When you spread out your hands in prayer,

I hide my eyes from you;

even when you offer many prayers,

I am not listening. Your hands are full of blood.

Yes, that does sound like what God might say to white Republican politicians in MAGA America.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican obviously, whose face so often seems to be on our TV when some kind of horribly preventable tragedy is going down, has had his own sick bullshit to share:

During a press conference this weekend, Abbott said that “prayer matters” and that prayers “could have been the reason why water stopped rising.” As if God’s out there plugging holes with prayers.

For some reason the Parable of the Drowning Man keeps coming to mind. If you’re familiar with that story, it sort of suggests that God might rather these Republicans fund the fucking government than babble meaningless shit about prayer.

"Lord, I had unwavering faith in you. Why didn't you deliver me from that flood?"

God shakes his head. "What did you want from me? I sent you two boats and a helicopter."

Or NOAA funding and FEMA funding and brilliant scientists and tools to fight climate change that exacerbates situations like these and makes so-called 100-year floods more and more common occurrences.

What about warning systems, asks Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz!

Warning systems, you say? We didn’t mean those warning systems:

The Texas Tribune reports:

[Republican Texas state Rep. Wes] Virdell’s closeup view of the havoc wreaked on his district has made a lasting impression, he said, and left him reconsidering a vote he made just a few months ago against a bill that would have established a statewide plan to improve Texas’ disaster response, including better alert systems, along with a grant program for counties to buy new emergency communication equipment and build new infrastructure like radio towers. “I can tell you in hindsight, watching what it takes to deal with a disaster like this, my vote would probably be different now,” said Virdell, a freshman GOP lawmaker from Brady. The measure, House Bill 13, would have created a new government council to establish the emergency response plan and administer the grant program, both of which would have been aimed at facilitating better communication between first responders. The bill also called for the plan to include “the use of outdoor warning sirens,” like those used in tornado-prone Texas counties, and develop new “emergency alert systems.”

Bills to improve warning systems are expensive, though! Prayers are free!

Unless Paula White is selling them, probably, maybe …

But otherwise, in general!

Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, so that way you won’t be able to see what Mike Johnson and Greg Abbott and Donald Trump are doing to fuck your life to death right now, in Jesus’s name Amen!

[Texas Tribune / Christian Post]

