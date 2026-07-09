Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
1h

I yearn for simpler days when a Donna Rice could sit on Gary Hart's lap in the cockpit of an ironically named boat and cause a candidate withdrawal.

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Monsieur Grumpe's avatar
Monsieur Grumpe
1h

Madame Grumpe and I are on the Minnesota shores of Lake Superior celebrating our 20th anniversary. This is the first time in a couple days that we have an internet connection so I will keep it short.

Crap! He is still alive damnit an fuck Ted Cruz.

Over and out,

MG

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