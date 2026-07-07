Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Do not whine that you are leaving, then stick around and insult people (attacking other commenters breaks the rules.)

Guess I had to show them where the door was.

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Vileaxxe's avatar
Vileaxxe
2h

“What part of 'get the fuck out' does this bastard not understand?”

All of it. That’s what these women have been trying to tell us.

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