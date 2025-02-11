tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Donald Trump has pardoned Rod Blagojevich, probably because in his rapidly decomposing skull he still thinks that might turn the tide and make Democrats love him again instead of hating the very air his disgusting clown body occupies. Remember when commuting his sentence was Jared’s brilliant idea? Remember how Trump thinks he’s bringing in Democrats by bringing loons and Russian’s girlfriends into his Cabinet, just because they used to have “D”s next to their names? [CNN]

Also Trump’s DOJ is hereby ordering charges dropped against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Another very popular Democrat beloved of Democrats! They want it dismissed without prejudice, though, presumably so they can bring them back if he doesn’t go along with their Nazi immigration orders. [New York Times]

Speaking of Russia’s girlfriends, Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be DNI advanced on a party line vote last night, because Republicans are fine with people who spit one million Kremlin lies every day before breakfast. It’s not like American national security will matter much once Trump is done ending the country by April. Next up, Democratic senators will hopefully grind the gears and slow down the process as much as possible before the full vote could happen later this week. [Sahil Kapur on Bluesky]

The American Bar Association released a statement today asserting that they support the rule of law, AKA not fascism, in the face of a rogue Trump coup that thinks it can complete its autocratic takeover by thumbing its nose at court rulings. The ABA never does things like that. Such are the times we live in. [Mediaite]

Because yeah, Trump is literally just ignoring court orders now. [New York Times]

There’s been yet another Trump Plane Crash, this time in Scottsdale, Arizona. One person is dead, more injured. Isn’t great that Elon and his Central Inceligence Agency get to play under the hood in the air traffic control and other aviation agencies? [AZCentral]

“Democracy is crumbling. Is anybody doing anything?” This newsletter from Sherrilyn Ifill will give you hope. [Sherrilyn’s Newsletter]

At my Friday place, it was time for the first update of the “Who Abuses Kids? Conservative Christian Leaders Abuse Kids” series, and BOY OH BOY, you’ll never guess where this one latest youth pastor used to write his opinions! [The Moral High Ground]

Bribing foreign governments? Great again! [CNBC]

New dumbfuck tariffs Trump doesn’t understand, this time on steel and aluminum? Great again! [New York Times]

ENJOY YOUR NEXT DRINK WITHOUT A STRAW THAT DISGUSTINGLY DISSOLVES IN YOUR MOUTH!!! [JoeMyGod]

Gay MAGA creep Ric Grenell — the one who was the most loathed and reviled ambassador to Germany in US history and went on to be shitty at other Trump jobs too — has been named interim director of the Kennedy Center, and we can’t decide what’s funniest/most pathetic about that. [JoeMyGod]

Neat, there’s a golden calf at Mar-a-Lago now, that’s on the nose. [MeidasTouch]

Man, I was at the gym the other night and this song came on in my headphones and I hadn’t heard it in 300 years.

OK that’s it.

