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Morning, it’s tabs!

So, anything happen with planes this weekend? We feel like we heard something. While we catch up, Wonk pal Tiedrich wrote all about it. [Tiedrich]

But here’s one for you: they KNEW that it would probably fuck everything up and destroy it if they tried to do their “modernization” fixes too fast. THEY KNEW. [Washington Post]

Just don’t blame Secretary Real World, because it was everybody else’s fault. [JoeMyGod]

Mike Johnson says nothing to investigate here, nothing to worry about! [The Hill]

Anyway, please give them $50 billion right now, so they can fix the thing that was everybody else’s fault and happened on their watch.

Little Marco’s dreams of becoming the next right-wing military dictator of Cuba have gone to his little head and he has lost his damn mind. [Reuters]

And then Pete Hegseth tried to cosign Little Marco’s latest Little Man Syndrome premature ejaculation and it blew up all over his homely, inexperienced face. [Daily Beast]

Uh oh, that bald ugly boy US attorney from Texas, Aaron Reitz, the one who looks like the thing you find three layers deep inside a Ross Douthat matryoshka doll, the one who’s trying to make himself look REAL BIG AND THREATENING in order to scare the Democrats away from investigating all the Trump treason and grift, is accusing “former Obama-Biden officials” of “seditious meddling”! Uh oh! [JoeMyGod]

The Wall Street Journal editorial board says the midterms prove that racism is over, or something, we were too busy telling them to go fuck themselves to read past the headline. [Wall Street Journal]

Putting down a marker right now: Sarah Huckabee Sanders will run for president in 2028, and in that cohort of dumbfucks, she will get far. [The Hill]

Related: Christ, she is a stupid fuckin’ goddamned bigot, and nobody wants to hear about the fuckin’ religious book she’s trying to sell. [Twitter]

Right on cue: Oh no, Donald Trump! There is intelligence that says Iran wants to drone you! [JoeMyGod]

This is … well, this is bonkers.

More on that derangement here. [RawStory]

We will miss her:

Bless her haughrt.

ICE has deleted one of its latest racist Nazi tweets, this time featuring scenes of the 1950s, encouraging people to join ICE so that the US can be a white supremacist wonderland like it used to be. [Mediaite]

And of course, because this is how they do, ICE used, without permission, a song by somebody who is not a cousin-humping Nazi, who does not support the Trump regime’s cousin-humping Nazi sick fuckery, and that artist had to loudly tell them to go eat shit on a spit in hell.

The artist was Sierra Ferrell, the song is called “American Dreaming,” and she is fuckin’ great. Seen her in concert. Below, her statement and her song:

Okeydoke, that’ll do ya for now. More stories when we wanna.

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