Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Why fly when you can slide? I think Aurora made the right choice. Yer hed gif explainer: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/doing-the-orangutan-slide

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/65fe5f1d-9965-4b71-a950-598b99b198a7

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I baught a yaught but got cought in a draught--withaught water it was all for nought. I am overwraught! Snaught!

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