Wonkette

Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

"I signed up to defend Ohio, not rake gravel in DC for some fascist traitor."

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

OT

https://bsky.app/profile/paleofuture.bsky.social/post/3mtvqt4f5ik27

The Idiot wants to rename another body of water. Lake Ontario will be Lake America. Fucking dimwit.

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