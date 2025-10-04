He did it again, another war crime in America’s name. Former Fox News host and Secretary of Real He-Man No Fat Chicks WAR Pete Hegseth blew up a fourth boat of people in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, bringing his boat-blowup death toll to 24. And then he posted the snuff video on his X feed.

Watch if you have the stomach for that sort of thing.

And Trump posted the clip and pounded on his web site that the people in the boat were coming with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE.

And oh yeah, by the way, it seems we are at war with Venezuela now. Trump quietly declared the US to be in formal armed conflict with them last week, via a confidential memo that he sent to congressional committees, informing them of the fact. Is that how war is supposed to work? Guess it doesn’t matter any more, about the war powers and the war crimes. JD Vance sure doesn’t give one shit!

And Secretary Toughskins and company have already prepared a list of targets to strike inside Venezuela, and deployed at least eight ships with more than 4,000 personnel to the waters in the region, and sent F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico.

Sure sounds like a NEW WAR!

Why would anybody sign up for the military ever again? If you aren’t picking up garbage in Washington DC while your fellow citizens throw sandwiches at you, you might be blowing up some fishermen trying to catch dinner for their family, under the command of Boozehound and Bone Spurs, who are gutting the VA. With your paycheck now delayed indefinitely. How disgusted must the rank-and-file be right now?

Rootin’ tootin’ pull-uppin’ Pete Hegseth swears that the boat he blew up for sure for real this time had narco-terrorists, who were headed full throttle direct to America with drugs, and was for sure not fishermen or some brothers out for a pleasure cruise. Source, trust him, bro.

But just like the previous 17 people killed by US boat strikes, there’s been no official confirmation of the identity or occupation of the deceased, or evidence produced. The Venezuelan government claims they were not drug smugglers. Even if they were, the penalty for drug smuggling into the US is not death.

And let us use our own intelligence here. Look at the bounce on that boat! It’s not transporting substantial amounts of anything.

And does it make any fucking sense that some Alejandro Sosa-level international drug kingpin would be using a speedboat to travel more than 1,000 nautical miles from Venezuela to Miami to deliver a few Igloo coolers worth of drugs? International drug lords make use of shipping containers or hidey-holes on big ships with lots of places to stick things, or submarines, or balloons up the bum-hole of a mule, and the vast majority of drugs in the US come in by land or plane via Mexico. Because successful drug dealers are sensible people.

And the entire Caribbean is between here and there. Bermuda, Jamaica, Epstein Island. Not only were these boats not anywhere close to entering American territory, they’d have to pass by multiple other countries to even get in the vicinity of the Gulf of America. (Though Puerto Rico’s reasonably close.)

And Venezuela plays virtually no role in the international fentanyl trade. Fentanyl is mostly produced in Mexico with chemicals from China. Venezuela has been accepting flights of deportees, just like the US asked. Also 17 out of 18 US intelligence agencies assessed that Tren de Aragua is actually not run by Maduro and/or the Venezuelan government. Though Presidente Nicholas Maduro is a bad-guy dictator, and indicted in the US for trafficking that he surely at least enabled, and he also he rudely refused to leave office after he was voted out. But when has Trump ever cared about details like those before?

So what is to be gained here? Their oil and natural goodies in a favorable coup, perhaps? Encouragement for Russia and China’s respective expansive notions? Or is it just all part of the Stephen Miller plan to isolate America and make enemies in every part of the globe? Maybe Maduro has some Epstein files. Who can say, when everyone in the story is an unreliable narrator?

Maybe Hegseth and Miller just really, really want to blow some people up, because they’ve always wanted to and now they can, with no one to stop them. Something for the rubes to rah-rah over while the economy sinks. Brown people getting blown up, the base always likes that! And it probably seems like low-hanging coup fruit. Surely even Pew Pew Pete can pull one off when most of the country already hates Maduro and wants him gone.

Everything makes as much and as little sense as everything else from this regime of liars. Guess we’ll just wait and see what happens!

