User's avatar
Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
1h

Deposition went really well today, I think--the lady I was deposing is as hostile and nutty as I thought she might be. "Why are you saying I'm lying?" she said at one point. I replied "because you're not telling the truth". She said "Trump lies all the time, and nothing happens to him!"

...

What do you say to that?

28 replies
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
5m

Tomorrow's Lab Day at the bar. We can come in on our own time, experiment, and write cocktails. I'm bringing a clarified Maker's Mark Old Fashioned as a proposed batched cocktail for the Halloween pub crawl. If it flies, I'll call it a Ghost Fashioned. I'm on the second round of clarification now. The first pass through produced something the color and opacity of chicken soup. This round appears to be the color and clarity of Country Time lemonade. That will do just fine.

I'm also going to bring an MSG solution to try in our dirty martinis, and I very much want to try acid-correcting some orange juice. OJ isn't acidic enough to work well as a cocktail ingredient, so I'm adding citric and malic acid to it to make it as acidic as lime juice. We'll make some Orange Drop shots to test it first, and then see how it works in a Cosmopolitan.

God, I love my job.

1 reply
397 more comments...

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
