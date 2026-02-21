This is not a pangolin, it is a cat named Mickey, courtesy of our pal Vorpal!

Happy Weekend!

Today is World Pangolin Day, a day upon which to take some time to think about pangolins, which are apparently sometimes known as “scaly anteaters” because they eat ants and have freakishly long tongues, but also have scales. In fact, they are the only mammal that has scales (other than me when I forget to moisturize after getting out of the shower).

Remember when the internet was like, half cute animal videos? They were never my jam but man, that was a lot better than now, a time in which. half of the internet is just Nazi shit. I actually refused to do cute animal videos at my first job in digital media, on account of the fact that I was asked to do them because I was the only girl there and the girl I replaced did them before me. Well, I didn’t actually refuse. I just did a post on cute animals that are also cannibals and, you know, no one ever asked me again.

Anyway, I just learned that pangolins are the most trafficked animal on earth, because their scales — which are made of keratin, like fingernails are — are used in traditional medicine to treat cancer, asthma, rheumatism, to induce lactation and to do a variety of other things. Except they don’t actually treat any of those things, which you’d think people would have noticed at some point but I guess not.

Just last year, however, China removed all pangolin-based medicines from its official Pharmacopoeia, which is very nice for the pangolins, as they are currently endangered. It will also have no effect on people because, again, its scales are basically just super thick fingernails and have no medicinal value.

If you’d like to help a pangolin out, you can adopt one from the Born Free Foundation. Of course, as fun as it might be to have one as a pet, its only a symbolic adoption, a lesson I learned the hard way when my 5th grade class adopted a manatee and it never showed up.

