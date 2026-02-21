Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Naive's avatar
Nancy Naive
3h

The only thing that could be funnier than RFKJr and Kid Rock in a hot tub drinking raw milk together would be RFKJr and Kid Rock side by side in an ICU being pumped full of fluids and IV antibiotics in a desperate attempt to save their lives from a milk-borne pathogen.

Funnier still if they fail.

Reply
Share
7 replies
2Cats2Furious's avatar
2Cats2Furious
3h

This broke-brain bitch: https://wapo.st/46jSng1 (gift link)

Per WaPo, RFK Jr. blames the flu vaccine for his spasmodic dysphonia, or why his voice is so weird, even though he admits to having no evidence. He claims that an insert for flu vaccines stated it can cause dysphonia, which is literally just a change in voice that can be temporary, like sounding hoarse. In actuality, spasmodic dysphonia is a neurological condition that can be caused by heroin use.

But he’s used his unfounded belief to try and prevent others from getting the flu vaccines, which can literally save lives. True story: I ended up in hospital for several days after spiking a fever near 105F when I was 12 yo. Fuck this fucker for deciding that kids shouldn’t get the flu vaccine.

Reply
Share
14 replies
436 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture