Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir who is so off-putting he makes founder Peter Thiel seem like a regular guy you’d have a beer with, said a thing yesterday in a CNBC interview that’s going viral for how weird and gross and revelatory it is of the mindset that drives these socially inept techbro creepers who happen to have a lot of money they didn’t really earn.

Apparently these dicks think their AI is going to somehow be the thing that shows all those educated Democratic-voting women who refuse to fuck them who’s really boss. That’s right, you guessed it, the boss is the stupid, unaccomplished men they don’t want to fuck.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp thinks his AI technology will lessen the power of “highly educated, often female voters, who vote mostly Democrat” while increasing the power of working-class men. “This technology disrupts humanities-trained — largely Democratic — voters, and makes their economic power less. And increases the economic power of vocationally trained, working-class, often male, working-class voters,” Karp said in a CNBC interview Thursday. “And so these disruptions are gonna disrupt every aspect of our society. And to make this work, we have to come to an agreement of what it is we’re going to do with the technology; how are we gonna explain to people who are likely gonna have less good, and less interesting jobs.”

So AI is like affirmative action and DEI for gross (white conservative) guys?

‘Kay.

How is AI going to do that? Karp is not clear, but it sounds like he means those educated bitches with their opinions and their brains are going to be cut down to size. We guess somebody is just going to have to just explain to those women that they’re not going to have their good and interesting jobs, because of how anything ladies with critical thinking skills can do, AI can do better.

Or maybe AI will help dumb (white conservative) men convince those women they’re on an equal playing field intellectually.

Or something.

We guess, in the phraseology of looksmaxxing incels — and why wouldn’t we put it in those terms? The types of guys Alex Karp thinks the AI revolution will benefit sure are! — the AI is going to allow uninteresting (white conservative) guys to skillsmaxx themselves and economicpowermaxx themselves so they don’t keep getting successmogged by “humanities-trained” woke bitches, who will once again need men to survive and will respect them as the true Gigachads they’ve always been and give them blowjobs all day long!

If those last few sentences sounded like we were having a stroke, you can either remain in blissful ignorance — really — or you can hit the link above for a glossary. Also we are not even sure we used those words correctly, because we are not a loser. No goddamned idea.

Honestly, we have no goddamned idea about any of it, except that we’re sure that these techbro Palantir types are, above pretty much all else, highly misogynistic fucksticks, and you can draw a direct line from their misogyny to regular old MAGA misogyny, which travels right through JD Vance (AKA Peter Thiel’s personal AI robot) and into the wider world of those MAGA incels and Christian extremists.

They all share a common enemy, and if you are a woman or an LGBTQ+ person or a person of integrity or decency or class or compassion or intelligence that can’t be programmed, well you’re it, baby.

Also, too, though, when you hear Karp making this overt appeal to bitter white conservative men who think “humanities-trained” bitches have stolen things from them, do you actually think the tech billionaires are going to let the largesse of their AI windfalls trickle down to those guys, orrrrrrrrrrrrr is this just the same Cletus Safari resentment politics Donald Trump and MAGA have been playing for over a decade now?

And how is he so certain that the people truly about to be hit the hardest by AI are those educated Democratic women and not, say, all the divorced dads who learned to code and still think Elon Musk is cool?

So many questions, but at least these fucking losers are just saying all the quiet parts loud now!

Here is some more batshit from Karp from the same CNBC interview, about how the thing that really makes America special is our ability to kill.

So much for We The People, shining city on the hill, give us your tired, your poor and all that other “humanities-trained” girly shit.

Pete Hegseth’s Christian extremist masculine insecurity freakout over Anthropic refusing to let him use their AI robots as assassin drones makes a lot more sense now.

Hey, was Palantir software involved in the Trump/Hegseth mass murder attack on that Iranian girls’ school? Not sure why that came to mind just now but:

On the U.S. side, targets for Operation Epic Fury were identified by Palantir’s Maven Smart System — a sophisticated military planning tool that takes in data from surveillance, logistics, sensors and intelligence, and can create a dashboard for commanders to inform their decisions.

And here is Karp bragging about how he’s “heard” that Palantir’s Maven is the “backbone” of Operation Hegesth’s Balls Just Dropped:

Weird how he says he’s against “regime change,” but supports this war, where we just assassinated Iran’s leader. Oh well, we didn’t accuse him of being smart. (That’s why he needs so much artificial intelligence! It’s like Viagra, for Alex Karp types!)

These people are absolute degenerates. Dumbass deplorable degenerates.

[New Republic / Washington Post]

