Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Goat babies! Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/stout-goat-kidlets

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3727dca2-3b07-46c7-ba89-494e2f49aba2?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

I hate when I bring my baby in for vaccines and then he comes back all bloated up to the size of a beach ball. Because gallons of vaccines put into babies is obviously a real thing that definitely happens.

But the upside is, free beach ball! I take my bloated babies to sports events and let 'em loose over the crowd.

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