Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/hark-the-crimson-finch

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/66fbda2a-e8a2-4c1e-9403-1c29619fd733?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

I love the pix of the pretty art and especially of the beautiful people. Hi all you people!

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