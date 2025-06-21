Wonkette

SethTriggs
3hEdited

Mike Lee, an execrable human being like the rest of the pantysniffing godbotherers out there, just need an excuse to criminalize the speech of sexual minorities. Because we all know that is one of the goals of these fascists...to deem advocacy for queer people as pornography.

Of course we know it is people like Lee who consume the most pornography. And it is people like Lee who harm the most people.

Government small enough to fit in your underwear, that is life controlled by the unreconstructed!

Bradthe🤖
3h

Moving this here, because, once I got done writing and posting it, the new article appeared!

Good Caturday morning to everyone! Today I have the story of Alabaster’s first climb up the catwall. Alabaster came to us in March. He was a rescue who had, at some point been socialized, but had been living in the wild for an extended time. When he arrived at the shelter where Bot Junior volunteers, he was badly mauled, requiring stitches in three different places. He was underweight and infested with fleas. They stitched him up and fixed him, chipped him, and waited for him to recover before offering him for adoption. But a wound on the top of his head didn’t heal, so the vet opened it up and discovered a claw embedded under the skin. After that, he began his journey back to good health. We started with him staying in Bot Jr’s room, so the others could smell him, and get used to the idea of a new family member.

It has been very problematic getting our existing three beasts to accept him. In the beginning Bagheera was fine with him, but the girls were hissy and growling. Over time, the girls slowly accepted him. Bagheera also accepted him, but a serious problem developed. Since they’re cats, zoomies chasing each other are a regular occurrence. Bagheera’s a 17 1/2 pound battle chonk, and Alabaster’s life before chez Bot means he’s afraid of being beat up.

So Alabaster mostly stays in Bot Jr’s room. He only comes downstairs when Bot Jr is there, and mostly hangs out on the couch.

In three months, he’s never climbed the catwall, although he has watched the others do so since his arrival.

Finally, this week, after scratching on the cat post, which is also the launch pad to the cat wall, he climbed up to the top of the post, then ventured onto the catwall for the first time. He made it to the spot where he could look at Belle on top of the antique bookcase, then moved back to the hammock. We were so proud of him!

https://substack.com/profile/155617549-bradthe/note/c-127974498

