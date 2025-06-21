Maverick, courtesy of our pal Anthony

Today is the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Miller vs. California, which did not, as I assumed at one time, have anything to do with Henry Miller (that was another obscenity case), but rather with Marvin Miller, a guy who was going around mailing porn to people who did not consent to that.

The majority opinion in the case, written by Justice Warren E. Burger, who was joined by Justices Lewis Powell, William Rehnquist and Sandra Day O'Connor, resulted in a three pronged test for determining whether or not material was obscene and therefore not protected under the First Amendment:

Whether the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find that the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; Whether the work depicts or describes, in an offensive way, sexual conduct or excretory functions, as specifically defined by applicable state law; and Whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.

This is a pretty darn conservative definition of obscenity. Personally, I am on Team Brennan — Justice William J. Brennan, who wrote one of the dissents and held that all speech should be protected by the First Amendment and bans should only extend to protecting juveniles and non-consenting adults from seeing obscene materials and (in another ruling) banning child pornography.

However, it’s far too liberal for Mike Lee, who, may we just remind you, tried to make pornography a federal crime earlier this year.

Lee wanted to change the second prong to “depicts, describes or represents actual or simulated sexual acts with the objective intent to arouse, titillate, or gratify the sexual desires of a person” which would include all pornography, as well as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

This was, as we should all know, part of the Project 2025 plan — so definitely something to keep our eyes on.

And now, for your first present … John Waters’ one-man show, This Filthy World. Seems appropriate!

It’s also the anniversary of the opening night of Evita. Under normal circumstances we could all enjoy some videos of Patti Lupone yelling at audience members for various offenses and still talking shit about Madonna’s performance in Evita over 20 years after the movie premiered (I love Madonna but she’s not wrong), but that all now hits a little different given what she said about Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis in the New Yorker. She’s since apologized (there’s a first time for everything) and seems to understand where she went wrong, so hopefully there will be no more of that.

So instead, let’s enjoy this video of Audra McDonald singing “Rainbow High” from Evita.

Also, please to enjoy my favorite (sorry, Patti) version of “Another Suitcase In Another Hall” from Evita, by Barbara Dickson (the original Mrs. Johnstone in Blood Brothers), who did not actually ever play Evita but recorded the song for the original concept album.

In case you were wondering, Lupone has not apologized to Madonna, because that would just be going too far.

