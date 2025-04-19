Happy Cat Lady Day To All Who Celebrate!
It's also the anniversary of like, everything that has ever happened!
Happy Weekend!
Today is National Cat Lady Day, which I assume is a day when we celebrate ourselves or other cat ladies or gentlemen we know. As such, allow me to present to you this movie, The Cat Lady, in which a lady who kind of looks like me pets a cat while explosions go on in reverse around her. Seems like a nice time!
And because tomorrow is Easter, I am once again inviting you to watch An Easter Bunny Puppy, an incredibly, incredibly bad movie about a puppy that wants to be an Easter Bunny. Eric Roberts co-stars, because honestly it would be weird if he did not.
Today is also, you may be interested, the anniversary of the very first time The Simpsons appeared on television, in this skit from “The Tracey Ullman Show.”
I imagine quite a few of you will be attending the anti-Trump protests in your city or town (if you don’t know where the closest one to you is and you want to go, check here). Maybe some of you will even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Comrade David Brooks.
Talk amongst yourselves!
Happy Caturday. Also to quote John Oliver “And now, this…”
From NYT
“Trump officials claimed the letter sent to Harvard with a list of demands was a "mistake" sent w/o authorization.
Because Harvard defended themselves, the White House announced they were freezing funding and Trump threatened to remove their tax-exempt status anyway.”
It’s like the police saying they issued an arrest warrant by mistake but then they had no choice to arrest you because you decided to get a lawyer to stop the mistake from happening.
Also, no link to article because NYT sucks
I just don't understand the end-game here. Trump isn't calling the shots. It's the Heritage Foundation/Federalist Society/Project 2025.
Everything they are doing is degrading this country to the point where we will not be able to compete on the world stage. Eliminating education. Eliminating health programs so the population will be less healthy. Trying to eliminate the educated, professional class, which basically powers innovation, etc. in this country. All of this will make our country's standing as a leader plummet (it's already plummeted).
These right wingers were once rah rah 'Muricans that took pride in this country being innovation leaders and world leaders.
Nothing makes sense. What is the fucking end game?