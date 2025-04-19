Tiger Woods the cat, napping in a shoe. Courtesy of our pal Michael!

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Cat Lady Day, which I assume is a day when we celebrate ourselves or other cat ladies or gentlemen we know. As such, allow me to present to you this movie, The Cat Lady, in which a lady who kind of looks like me pets a cat while explosions go on in reverse around her. Seems like a nice time!

And because tomorrow is Easter, I am once again inviting you to watch An Easter Bunny Puppy, an incredibly, incredibly bad movie about a puppy that wants to be an Easter Bunny. Eric Roberts co-stars, because honestly it would be weird if he did not.

Today is also, you may be interested, the anniversary of the very first time The Simpsons appeared on television, in this skit from “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

I imagine quite a few of you will be attending the anti-Trump protests in your city or town (if you don’t know where the closest one to you is and you want to go, check here). Maybe some of you will even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Comrade David Brooks.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch. Or we’re now partnered with Martie, where you can buy snacks!

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!