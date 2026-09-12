The very floofy Claude, courtesy of our pal Niklet!

Happy Weekend!

Do you own a Studebaker? If so, I guess you should go and drive it today, as it is National Drive Your Studebaker Day. How exciting for people who own Studebakers, even though I don’t know any of them.

And for those of you who don’t, I guess you can celebrate it by watching this PBS documentary about the rise and fall of the Studebaker.

Well, if you’re not into that, it is also the National Day of Encouragement, so I am here to tell you that you are super great and can do whatever thing it is you are trying to do! As long as, you know, you’re not trying to murder me, or trying to murder some other, less awesome, person.

But maybe you need some other kind of encouragement. Maybe you need Tangina from Poltergeist to encourage you to have safe sex?

Maybe you need the Dairy Farmers of Louisiana to encourage you to drink more milk … by pouring Kool-Aid into it? Because that’s not revolting or anything.

Incredibly, it does not seem as though RFK Jr. had anything to do with this fabulously healthful advice.

And here is one of our all time favorite motivational speakers — Florrie Fisher. You might not know her by name, but she was the inspiration for Amy Sedaris’s Jerri Blank from Strangers With Candy.

The resemblance is uncanny!

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Talk amongst yourselves!