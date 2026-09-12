Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

I took Xena Warrior Scooter out to the fishing pond to feed Gimothy.

Started raining as soon as I was heading home. I am now sitting at a bus stop waiting for the rain to ease up. Wish I had brought some weed with me.

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
5h

Here's something I'd like to contribute to our National Day of Encouragement. I've been reading about all the Fuck Your Feelings MAGA Stupid Stores going belly-up.  There have been viral videos and multiple reports of MAGA Stupid Store owners going batshit nutso because their precious Fuck Your Feelings MAGA merch isn't worth a dirty red cent anymore.  And then there's Raygun. They've opened a couple of new stores in the recent past. I believe this is a solid indicator that MAGA is in its final death throe's. I'll miss seeing all those beautiful people in their fabulously fucked up MAGA merch doing incredibly stupid fucking shit for their 10 seconds of fame. This tee from Raygun is exactly what I needed to see this morning.

https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly-lima-charlie/note/c-335462368

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