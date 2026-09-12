Happy Weekend!
Do you own a Studebaker? If so, I guess you should go and drive it today, as it is National Drive Your Studebaker Day. How exciting for people who own Studebakers, even though I don’t know any of them.
And for those of you who don’t, I guess you can celebrate it by watching this PBS documentary about the rise and fall of the Studebaker.
Well, if you’re not into that, it is also the National Day of Encouragement, so I am here to tell you that you are super great and can do whatever thing it is you are trying to do! As long as, you know, you’re not trying to murder me, or trying to murder some other, less awesome, person.
But maybe you need some other kind of encouragement. Maybe you need Tangina from Poltergeist to encourage you to have safe sex?
Maybe you need the Dairy Farmers of Louisiana to encourage you to drink more milk … by pouring Kool-Aid into it? Because that’s not revolting or anything.
Incredibly, it does not seem as though RFK Jr. had anything to do with this fabulously healthful advice.
And here is one of our all time favorite motivational speakers — Florrie Fisher. You might not know her by name, but she was the inspiration for Amy Sedaris’s Jerri Blank from Strangers With Candy.
The resemblance is uncanny!
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Talk amongst yourselves!
I took Xena Warrior Scooter out to the fishing pond to feed Gimothy.
Started raining as soon as I was heading home. I am now sitting at a bus stop waiting for the rain to ease up. Wish I had brought some weed with me.
Here's something I'd like to contribute to our National Day of Encouragement. I've been reading about all the Fuck Your Feelings MAGA Stupid Stores going belly-up. There have been viral videos and multiple reports of MAGA Stupid Store owners going batshit nutso because their precious Fuck Your Feelings MAGA merch isn't worth a dirty red cent anymore. And then there's Raygun. They've opened a couple of new stores in the recent past. I believe this is a solid indicator that MAGA is in its final death throe's. I'll miss seeing all those beautiful people in their fabulously fucked up MAGA merch doing incredibly stupid fucking shit for their 10 seconds of fame. This tee from Raygun is exactly what I needed to see this morning.
https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly-lima-charlie/note/c-335462368