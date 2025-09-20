Smooshy, courtesy of our pal Dirk

Happy weekend!

Today is International Red Panda Day, which is very exciting, on account of how they are adorable. Sadly, the two they have at the Lincoln Park Zoo are always hiding, so I don’t get to see them too often, but they are my third favorite after the sloths and the penguins.

So, naturally, your first present is the jam “I Go To The Zoo” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which makes me happy always.

It is also the anniversary of the time in 2001 when George W. Bush announced the War on Terror — a time in relatively recent history that was about as terrible as the time we are living in now, except for how the drinks were cheaper (not that I could drink in 2001, but you get the picture).

It also had this episode of Family Feud featuring The Chicks (known at that time as The Dixie Chicks) and … the Muppets? Sure, why not?

It is also the birthday of one Ms. Sophia Loren, who has always been an inspiration to me, primarily in the arenas of eye makeup choices and general glamour — thus, I bring you Sophia Loren: Her Own Story, a made-for-TV movie in which Loren plays both herself and her mother. You are welcome.

Talk amongst yourselves!