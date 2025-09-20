Happy weekend!
Today is International Red Panda Day, which is very exciting, on account of how they are adorable. Sadly, the two they have at the Lincoln Park Zoo are always hiding, so I don’t get to see them too often, but they are my third favorite after the sloths and the penguins.
So, naturally, your first present is the jam “I Go To The Zoo” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which makes me happy always.
It is also the anniversary of the time in 2001 when George W. Bush announced the War on Terror — a time in relatively recent history that was about as terrible as the time we are living in now, except for how the drinks were cheaper (not that I could drink in 2001, but you get the picture).
It also had this episode of Family Feud featuring The Chicks (known at that time as The Dixie Chicks) and … the Muppets? Sure, why not?
It is also the birthday of one Ms. Sophia Loren, who has always been an inspiration to me, primarily in the arenas of eye makeup choices and general glamour — thus, I bring you Sophia Loren: Her Own Story, a made-for-TV movie in which Loren plays both herself and her mother. You are welcome.
Talk amongst yourselves!
Not only the incomparable Ms Loren; today is my birthday, too. She and I have shared this day for 71 years, but I have generally deferred to her as she was born the same year as my mother.
I should probably be ignored any time after I get three or four things done (or ignored) in what remains of this morning - if you haven’t the sense to ignore me as a matter of general good judgement.
Sadly appropriate...
Doug Saunders
@dougsaunders.bsky.social
Follow
One of the great paradoxes of authoritarianism is that so-called strongman leaders are always very thin-skinned
https://bsky.app/profile/dougsaunders.bsky.social/post/3lzblg7ry6k2g