Our pal Lady Oscar says ‘Here is a pic of my new little voidkitten blending in with my laptop. His name is ZPM (from Stargate, because he’s powered by dark energy), ‘Zed’ for short.’

Happy weekend!

Today is Sword Swallowers Day, though honestly I have some questions about how that came to be. I can’t imagine they have an especially powerful lobby, given that sideshows are few and far between these days. I did actually have a bar friend years ago who was in Jim Rose Circus and did sword swallowing as part of his act. I can actually “hammer” a nail in my nose — a trick I picked up from a crust punk when I was a teenager — though I cannot imagine there is a holiday for that. Or that it would make an especially compelling sideshow act on its own.

But do you know who did make an especially compelling act? Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley, who starred in the 1997 Tony Award nominated musical Side Show, as Daisy and Violet Hilton, the conjoined twins who starred in Tod Browning’s 1932 film Freaks (which we all know for Ramones-related reasons) and the semi-autobiographical exploitation movie Chained For Life.

The following song, the show’s big tearjerker, is a duet between the two sisters titled, in all seriousness … “I Will Never Leave You.”

And it’s still good, because Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley are amazing. (True story, Daisy and Violet’s mother’s last name was actually also Skinner — Hilton was the name of their mother’s boss who ended up adopting them).

Sideshows were, of course, cruel and ableist and disturbing on multiple levels — one of them being that they were most popular at a time when there was not much of a social safety net, and this was really the only way a lot of the performers were able to survive and avoid being institutionalized.

That being said, Daisy and Violet Hilton spent a lot more time in vaudeville and burlesque (and, again, film) than in sideshows, and actually led pretty cool lives. Not to say everything was peaches and cream — they were certainly exploited by a series of adoptive parents until they were ultimately emancipated, with the help of one Harry Houdini. Still, they were multi-talented musicians, singers and dancers who performed with many of the big stars of the day, including Charlie Chaplin and Bob Hope.

But back to the swords, I guess? You should not be surprised to discover that there are multiple sword swallowing tutorials available on the YouTubes. There may be better ones than this one, but I was barely able to watch this the whole way through and refuse to try more. (Seriously, do not actually try this at home, we don’t want to be responsible for your incredibly embarrassing death!)

Way to bring new meaning to “No wire hangers ever!”

