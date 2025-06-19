Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hola Wonkers, Wonkerinas, and friends in between! Wonkette is celebrating Juneteenth by taking the whole day off, so this is your only post for today, until Hooper brings you something wonderful to drink this afternoon!

What are you even going to do with yourself! HOW WILL YOU LIVE? I don’t know, but I’m almost sure you’ll be okay.

Is Trump starting his own Iraq War with Iran? MAYBE. (Dame)

The Minnesota assassinations: Trump built that. (Mark Green at New York Daily News)

Seems like we’re arresting a federal judge or congresswoman or US senator just about every day! (Mother Jones timeline)

Say, do you think it might be likely that there could be some sort of attack or crisis? Say, do you think we’d be in real fuckin trouble if so? (The New Republic)

How many things could we impeach Trump for this time, if we had a House that felt like impeaching? Oh, lots! (Gift link New York Times)

Uh hm wha ok. Trump EPA to reconsider ban on asbestos. (Gift link New York Times)

Public Citizen’s lawsuit on behalf of Job Corps kids who just lost their federally mandated Job Corps. (Filing)

Florida AG James Uthmeier seems like a real piece of shit, calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be uncitizened and deported for ??? doesn’t matter. (Miami Herald) He appears to also be bad at “attorney general,” going by how he’s being held in contempt for defying court orders. (NBC News)

Alex Jones frauding the Sandy Hook families? I simply cannot imagine him doing such a thing as alleged by the US Bankruptcy Court trustee! (NPR)

Martha-Ann’s “Appeal to Heaven” flag being flown outside government agencies. Cool cool cool cool cool. (Wired)

Ooooh Cal-Earth, I love you! Even if you are in Hesperia. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Before Ruby Bridges, there were the forgotten little girls who desegregated New Orleans, the McDonogh Three. An interview with Gail Etienne, who thought at first the crowd was there to throw them a Mardi Gras parade. It did not get better from there. (Capital B News)

Why red food on Juneteenth? (PBS)

Juneteenth cocktails! They are pretty. (Haus)

Here is my No-Naug playlist, all Black artists except I think Doctor John, who passes, and the BeeGees, whom the youth dig. You have to click through this link to watch it on Youtube, which is rude and you should be able to embed whole playlists.

