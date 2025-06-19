Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Hi all, your hed gif source info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-king-of-fishing

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b14ef615-75ea-4cbc-be0d-60d45ebc59f5?utm_source=share

Enjoy your Juneteenth!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
1h

Jimi Hendrix was a US Army veteran, unlike that piece of shit squatting in the WH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
264 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture