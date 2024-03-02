Bart, or Barto, or Monsieur Bartheau le Mieu (of the Chatham County le Mieux, doncha know), courtesy of our friend Amelia

Happy weekend! And also Happy Lou Reed’s birthday!

Yeah, not a lot of holidays today. Wikipedia told me today was the 46th anniversary of the time Charlie Chaplin’s corpse was stolen from his grave in Switzerland (don’t worry — they got it back!), so I was going to do something about that, but everything else said that was yesterday.

Anyway, it is Lou Reed’s birthday, so please to enjoy some Lou Reed related presents, like this … Honda commercial he did one time?

Weird, but not as weird as the Tom Waits commercial.

Here is an interview he did one time in which he asked the interviewer if he is “happier as a schmuck,” which I suppose really is the big question.

And here is a version of “Walk On The Wild Side” featuring guest stars … Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Jack Black, and Jimmy Fallon? Sure, why not.

Fun fact, I actually have the same birthday as Lou Reed’s wife, Laurie Anderson. Also Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg. Exciting, no?

I’d also like to take a brief moment to acknowledge the passing of interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, one of the coolest human beings to ever live on this planet. If you’ve never seen Iris, the documentary by Albert Maysles (of the Maysles Brothers of Grey Gardens fame), I cannot recommend it enough. Apfel made it all the way to 102 as stylishly as anyone ever has and she will be missed.

