Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
19mEdited

You took the wrong Home Alone 2 cast member! Bring her back and try again!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Pliny the Younger's avatar
Pliny the Younger
24m

So today, the Christmas tree comes down. Floors will be swept. Rugs will be vacuumed. Furniture will be dusted. And yet, I'm procrastinating. I have to put new strings on my guitar and I've been putting it off. It's a tedious task, and the strings take days before they hold their pitches. Delayed gratification.

Reply
Share
7 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture