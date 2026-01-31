The lovely Misty, courtesy of our pal Garnet!

Happy Weekend!

Today is Backwards Day, which I guess is something like Opposite Day, though I’m not entirely sure how you would celebrate it beyond Kris Kross cosplay.

Thus, the first present i’m giving you this week is this neat clip about how Schiaparelli’s surrealist “backwards” look came to be.

@pennymor6 Penny Mor on Instagram: "The design is deeply rooted in Elsa Sc…

Next up, I’ve got some kind of preacher man playing “Stairway to Heaven” backwards, so you can hear all of the secret Satanic messages in there. Fun, huh? It comes from a three-and-a-half hour documentary called Rock-n-Roll Sorcerers of the New Age Revolution. I can’t tell if that’s a terrible band name or the best band name ever, but here you go!

Going along with that theme, here what I am certain is a very hilarious Christian movie titled ROCK: It’s Your Decision.

Apparently it is “a stirring portrayal of teenage conflicts about music.”

And, as a special gift, because we are all very sad about Catherine O’Hara, please to enjoy the genuinely good song that she and Eugene Levy sang in A Mighty Wind.

Sigh!

Talk amongst yourselves!