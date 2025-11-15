PJ loves a PSL, courtesy of our pal Cori

Happy weekend!

Today is National Bundt Day, so go … have some bundt cake, I guess? At least if the mood takes you. It’s also Steve Irwin Day, but that’s a little dark, even for me.

It is also the 92nd birthday of Petula Clark, who, according to her Wikipedia article, has had the longest career of any British entertainer. Eighty years! And probably all most people even know is “Downtown.” Anyway, the first thing that came to my mind to share with you all is her rendition of “Tell Me It’s Not True” from when she headlined the 1994 US tour of Blood Brothers. I’ve never compiled an official ordered list of my favorite Mrs. Johnstones — not that I have not given it thought! And Sporty Spice would rank higher than you might think — but if I did, I think she would probably top it.

Next up, we have this fabulously creepy murder song written by Shel Silverstein that somehow ended up being performed on The Muppet Show, by Elsa Schiaparelli’s niece, Marisa Berenson, whom you may remember from the movie version of Cabaret.

It’s like … everything I love at once and I actually feel a little overwhelmed.

Your last present, because I am lazy and went to go see Carmina Burana last night, is the wonderfully batshit “Song of the Roasted Swan.”

Talk amongst yourselves!