Happy Weekend!

Today is National Coming Out Day!

As such, your first present today is the classic 1990 documentary about the New York City ball scene, Paris is Burning, which if you were not aware, is on YouTube for free!

Your second present is an episode of a 1982 show called Crisis Counselor, which was basically a talk show but instead of real people with real problems they had actors pretending to have problems. And one time, one of those people was a young and barely recognizable Bryan Cranston, who played a bisexual man who had just cheated on his wife with another man.

I haven’t actually seen it yet, but this is an absolutely batshit premise for a television show and I am extremely excited to watch every episode I can possibly find.

Today is also “I Love Yarn” day. And I do! Except when I have a huge ass bag of it in my closet basically taunting me to make a damned hat or afghan or something. We all have our burdens to bear, I suppose.

Talk amongst yourselves!