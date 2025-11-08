The lovely Miss Betty, courtesy of our pal Kay!

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Harvey Wallbanger Day. I did not actually know what went into a Harvey Wallbanger until just now (orange juice, vodka and Galliano), but I don’t think I would like it! But if you like it, go have one! You can probably have one now, as it does sound like an appropriate brunch drink.

It is also National Leon Day and Bonnie Raitt’s birthday, so I thought I had a good idea, but it turns out that Bonnie Raitt has never covered Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” which is just weird. Wouldn’t you think she would have? Like, everyone on earth has covered that song, but not her for some reason. But they did sing together at least one time! With Willie Nelson!

Your second present today is this completely batshit Canadian anti-drug bop from the 1990s, featuring some kind of creepy green screen man.

And here is a documentary about men who are in love with/have sex with their cars that I was telling someone about the other day, though I forget why!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!