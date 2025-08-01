Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Beautiful evening, we’re probably getting slammed at the bar. Questions about the drink go here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

This morning I got a message from the gas company saying they were switching me to a new supplier and my rate would nearly double. After getting a letter yesterday from some group that is connected with the city that said I would automatically be switched to them as my supplier (in September) and my new rate would be a dollar more than I am currently paying, unless I opt out. This is just so I can use the stove. Navigating the system is a fucking nightmare, trying to figure my way around this stupidity stressed me the fuck out today. So I got on Xena, Warrior Scooter (yes I named my scooter, doesn’t everyone?) and went out to let nature calm me. So here I am forest bathing and smoking nature’s gift. After I picked up beer of course! https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-141278289?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
1220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture