Happy National Hug A Newsperson Day To Those Who Celebrate!
(IT US!)
Good morning, welcome to National Hug A Newsperson Day (and National School Librarian Day, National Ramen Day, International Carrot Day, National Handmade Day, and some other shit too).
Happy National Handmade Day too!
Hurry! Hurry! It's The Wonkette Wonkers Handmade And Upcycled Everything You Need For Christmas Ethical Consumerist Orgy!
You know who’s a newsperson for sheeeeit 35 years now? ME. Your Editrix. She who must be obeyed. And I LOVE HUGS! So this is all working out very well for me.
Should you come to Pahoa, Honolulu, Missoula, and San Francisco to hug me right in my face? Fuck yes you should.
Do-Do-Do-DOOOO! Announcing The 2026 Wonkette Friends And Family (That's You, Dummies) Tour For 2026!
Here is a newsperson you could hug, writing in the print edition of The Onion, and it is so good that I must put it here with a subscription link for The Onion, so you will know to subscribe. You could hug A Horse but you should probably give him cake.
That is just very good newspapering.
Robyn had Friday off, which means it is up to me to find you something to amuse you and around which you can comment. I choose
So that should take up a good hour and forty minutes of your Saturday!
I personally think the best journalism movie ever is Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, et al. in The Paper. Have a great scene!
If you want to watch the whole thing, though, you have to rent it, it’s not streaming anywhere for free. So that’s some bullshit!
Well this has been a very low-energy, low-effort post! I have to put clothes on (it is 4 p.m. Friday, a great time to get dressed) and go have drinks with Wonkers!
I am going to hug them in their face.
Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!
Or if you’d just like to donate just once …
You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.
You can even send us paper checks to:
Wonkette
PO Box 38273
Detroit MI 48238
Talk amongst yourselves!
I am going fishing today.
That is all.
The Onion still on about horses this very day
Pete Hegseth Replaces Top General With Horse That Drinks Beer
https://theonion.com/pete-hegseth-replaces-top-general-with-horse-that-drinks-beer/