Beloved and much-missed Lucy from your friend Katherine

Good morning, welcome to National Hug A Newsperson Day (and National School Librarian Day, National Ramen Day, International Carrot Day, National Handmade Day, and some other shit too).

Happy National Handmade Day too!

You know who’s a newsperson for sheeeeit 35 years now? ME. Your Editrix. She who must be obeyed. And I LOVE HUGS! So this is all working out very well for me.

Should you come to Pahoa, Honolulu, Missoula, and San Francisco to hug me right in my face? Fuck yes you should.

Here is a newsperson you could hug, writing in the print edition of The Onion, and it is so good that I must put it here with a subscription link for The Onion, so you will know to subscribe. You could hug A Horse but you should probably give him cake.

That is just very good newspapering.

Robyn had Friday off, which means it is up to me to find you something to amuse you and around which you can comment. I choose

So that should take up a good hour and forty minutes of your Saturday!

I personally think the best journalism movie ever is Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, et al. in The Paper. Have a great scene!

If you want to watch the whole thing, though, you have to rent it, it’s not streaming anywhere for free. So that’s some bullshit!

Well this has been a very low-energy, low-effort post! I have to put clothes on (it is 4 p.m. Friday, a great time to get dressed) and go have drinks with Wonkers!

I am going to hug them in their face.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …

Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!