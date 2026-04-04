Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1d

I am going fishing today.

That is all.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
1d

The Onion still on about horses this very day

Pete Hegseth Replaces Top General With Horse That Drinks Beer

https://theonion.com/pete-hegseth-replaces-top-general-with-horse-that-drinks-beer/

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