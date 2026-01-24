The lovely Glenda, courtesy of our pal Joy

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Measure Your Feet Day, for people who can’t tell whether their shoes fit or not, I guess? I don’t know, I have shoes in a couple different sizes, because lots of brands run differently, so I don’t see how measuring would help with anything.

This week, for no particular reason other than the fact that I just learned it exists, your present is a very strange movie called Inchon, a biopic of General Douglas MacArthur and starring Laurence Olivier (I assume not at his best), that was financed by the Reverend Sun Myung Moon. Like, the Moonies guy. Unsurprisingly, it is considered one of the worst films ever made.

There is a metric ton of weirdness to do with this movie, starting with the fact that they had “psychic” Jeane Dixon run it by the ghost of General MacArthur first to make sure he was okay with them doing a movie about him.

72-year-old Laurence Olivier was paid a million dollars for the role, and when asked what the hell he was doing in this movie, he said, “People ask me why I'm playing in this picture. The answer is simple. Money, dear boy. I'm like a vintage wine. You have to drink me quickly before I turn sour. I'm almost used up now and I can feel the end coming. That's why I'm taking money now. I've got nothing to leave my family but the money I can make from films. Nothing is beneath me if it pays well. I've earned the right to damn well grab whatever I can in the time I've got left.”

Fair! It also starred Richard Roundtree, the guy who played Shaft in Shaft. Huh!

Today is also John Belushi’s birthday, and in recognition of that, I bring you this strange clip of Belushi and Ackroyd “arresting” Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys for the crime of not surfing.

Sure, why not!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!