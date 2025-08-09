Here is the lovely Maverick, courtesy of our pal Tony!

Hello and happy weekend!

Today is National Rice Pudding Day, which I just may celebrate, because I have the dessert preferences of your 95-year-old grandma. It’s also Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Peak Night, Co-Working Day, Garage Sale Day, Hand Holding Day, and Veep Day — which one hopes everyone will celebrate with a Julia Louis Dreyfus marathon and not by honoring JD Vance, because that would just be gross.

Today is also the anniversary of the night that members of the Manson family went and murdered Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, Steven Parent, Wojciech Frykowski, and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

So here, once again, because it’s one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite musicals, is yet another version of “Unworthy of Your Love” from Sondheim’s Assassins, with the part of Squeaky Fromme being sung by Annie Golden (whom you either know as the lead singer of The Shirts or as Norma from “Orange Is the New Black,” who also was in/led a cult, weirdly enough).

I’m probably going to watch this documentary I found, made by Manson supporters in 1989, largely because that sounds insane and I have no impulse control.

It also happens to be the anniversary of the day Richard Nixon resigned, and so I bless you with his resignation so that you may fantasize about the good old days when presidents would resign when they got caught doing crimes.

