Wonkette

Wonkette

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
3h

Man, if there's anything better than fudge brownies hot from the oven paired with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, I'm not sure what it is. Yummm!

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
2h

Paul got his Harley out of winter storage today, which means I won't see him for a while. It's been a perfect day for doing anything outside. What am I doing outside?  I am sitting on the freshly scrubbed deck with a cup of tea and plan to do exactly nothing else for the rest of the day. Paul doesn't know this yet, but when he gets home, he's taking me out to dinner. And that is what I call the perfect ending to the perfect day.  

Have a wonderful evening Wonks. I need to decide where we're going to dinner now. Oh, the decisions I have to make.

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