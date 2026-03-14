The very sassy Summer, courtesy of our pal Krysten!

Happy weekend!

Today is Pi Day. Get it? Because of how today is March 14 and the first three digits of pi are 3, 1 and 4? So clever!

Anyway, I can’t make myself care about pi, except to the extent that I find it very annoying when, on television shows, they use “can recite pi up the the 37th digit” or whatever as a tropey shorthand for “is a genius.” Because if that’s a genius, then what is anyone who has ever played Hamlet on stage? Hamlet has 1400 lines! If we are talking about the impressiveness of memorizing something, that seems a lot more impressive to me than just someone reciting numbers. Also, a lot more entertaining.

But hey, at least it’s not “having an eidetic (photographic) memory,” which no adult person has ever been proven to have, a fact that one would think a “genius” would know.

Speaking of geniuses, today is also Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as the birthday of Billy Crystal, whom we could say is a comedic genius, and of Giovanni Schiaparelli, who was an astronomer genius when it came to Mars and also the uncle of one of my most favorite geniuses, the anti-fascist fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli.

Also speaking of geniuses, your first present today is a 1990s commercial for The Church of the Subgenius, a thing I should probably know way more about than I do. (Rebecca says her brother is a pope.) I definitely did not know that was what the picture of the 1950s guy with the pipe was about!

Apropos of nothing other than it being on the front page of the ObscureMedia subreddit, your next present is this wonderfully batshit motivational record for 1950s shoe salesmen.

I am so glad it exists!

And, apropos of Donald Trump not being able to rule out a draft, I bring you The Smothers Brothers and George Segal performing the Phil Ochs song “Draft Dodger Rag.”

You are welcome!

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