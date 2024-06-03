It’s June, the month where fun and happy people say “HAPPY PRIDE!” and unhappy losers start braying like donkeys with mad cow disease, “WHAR’S STRAIGHT PRIDE MONTH?”

The clip below is going viral, as they say on America Online. It is well-known singer Adele at her show in Las Vegas, where she is doing a residency, responding to a concertgoer who yelled “Pride sucks!” (We’d say “fan,” but sorry, how many Adele fans are yelling “Pride sucks” at the Adele concert? Strikes us more like some pigfuck future ex-husband of an Adele fan who came on the trip to Vegas and ended up going to the Adele show in exchange for his wife coming to the monthly cow-tippin’ when they go back home to Cootersnort, Nebraska. She never agrees to go.)

Here is the video of the person screaming “Pride sucks!” and Adele’s response, as tweeted by Pop Base:

That text would be:

“Did you come to my fucking show to say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid? Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

She then asked if any husbands were there who had been “dragged along,” and as an aside said, “Perhaps it’s you, sir,” to the mouthbreather who had just disrupted everyone’s evening by existing. She said they could thank her later because she was really going to turn their wives on tonight.

Ahhh, she is a gem.

Happy Pride, especially the haters and losers who think that if somebody tells you “Happy Pride,” it means you’re gay now.

That is how it happens.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?