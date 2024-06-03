It’s June, the month where fun and happy people say “HAPPY PRIDE!” and unhappy losers start braying like donkeys with mad cow disease, “WHAR’S STRAIGHT PRIDE MONTH?”
The clip below is going viral, as they say on America Online. It is well-known singer Adele at her show in Las Vegas, where she is doing a residency, responding to a concertgoer who yelled “Pride sucks!” (We’d say “fan,” but sorry, how many Adele fans are yelling “Pride sucks” at the Adele concert? Strikes us more like some pigfuck future ex-husband of an Adele fan who came on the trip to Vegas and ended up going to the Adele show in exchange for his wife coming to the monthly cow-tippin’ when they go back home to Cootersnort, Nebraska. She never agrees to go.)
Here is the video of the person screaming “Pride sucks!” and Adele’s response, as tweeted by Pop Base:
That text would be:
“Did you come to my fucking show to say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid? Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”
She then asked if any husbands were there who had been “dragged along,” and as an aside said, “Perhaps it’s you, sir,” to the mouthbreather who had just disrupted everyone’s evening by existing. She said they could thank her later because she was really going to turn their wives on tonight.
Ahhh, she is a gem.
Happy Pride, especially the haters and losers who think that if somebody tells you “Happy Pride,” it means you’re gay now.
That is how it happens.
Anyone remember a few years ago when the conservative media tried to make Adele into a conservative martyr and she told them to fuck off?
It started when a Twitter user with only 5 followers tweeted speculation that some hypothetical <slur for trans people> might hypothetically crticize Adele. He knew of no actual trans people criticizing Adele: it was all hypothetical.
Then the New York Post published an article about how trans people are cancelling and silencing Adele, and at the end they cited that tweet. After that Fox and other conservative news outlets picked up the "story" of hypothetical trans people hypothetically silencing Adele, until she told them to STFU, at which point Fox said that Big Trans must be blackmailing her to get her to defend us even after we silenced and cancelled her.
No doubt hubby was already extremely butthurt for being dragged to a concert by a talented and successful singer who so obviously hates men.
(Not really sarcasm, I'm sure misogynist dolts actually believe that.)