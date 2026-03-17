Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

BRB, dumping a bunch of emerald food coloring into la Tardoire rivière.

Oh yes, here is your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/happy-birthday-daria

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/aee15cb9-510a-4f9a-b14a-7ad03657efb1?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

This is fine…

———-

Trump’s cancellation of licenses for immigrant truckers takes effect

Around 200,000 people will start losing commercial licenses under a federal rule that takes effect Monday, a move that could mean higher prices for consumers

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2026/03/16/trump-immigrants-trucks/

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