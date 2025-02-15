Please to enjoy my favorite cat at the Field Museum Cats exhibit.

Hello!!

Today is, according to various sources, St. Skeletor’s day. Before you open your copy of Lives of the Saints, allow me to stop you and assure you that there is no such thing as St. Skeletor and the person who invented this holiday did, in fact, just come up with a holiday to celebrate He-Man’s nemesis.

It is also Gumdrops Day, and therefore I will give you this monstrosity!

Singing that song may, actually, be a pretty easy way to snag a date, though I don’t think I’d try it myself.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch. Or we’re now partnered with Martie, where you can buy snacks!

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!