Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

A little ocelot, why not? Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-little-bit-of-ocelot

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f13f6be5-f7e7-44a7-be2e-deaac7963c62?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

I LOVE those ads from Talarico and Sherrod!!

The end of Sherrod's ad is perfection...

"Fuck that!"

Indeed my fellow Ohioan.

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