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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3hEdited

In re: TrumpCo.'s illegal attack on American cities -

"No Preference shall be given by any Regulation of Commerce or Revenue to the Ports of one State over those of another."

~ Constitution of the Unites States; Art 1, s. 9, cl. 6

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mmsfeyhwbe2t

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
4h

"They’re going to go to red states and cities. And what will that look like?"

Deliverance?

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