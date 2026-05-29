Here is Harris Faulkner, the shameless and remarkably two-faced Fox News host who cannot be as internally stupid as the suits pay her to be, reacting to Plumbercrack DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, scratching himself and shooting his guns in the air and making threats to punish sanctuary cities by pulling CBP presence, effectively banning international flights from landing there.

“Newark Airport alone handles 130 to 150 international flights per day on average, carrying 20,000 passengers. The latest DHS list of sanctuary cities includes Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and along with Newark. All of those airports handle 1100 international flights per day, carrying around 185,000 passengers,” she said. “Well, they’re not just going to not fly. They’re going to go to places where they’re not sanctuary districts. They’re going to go to red states and cities. And what will that look like? A boon for the red states, and again, people will just really hate living in blue states and their sanctuary districts,” she added.

See what we mean? She cannot possibly be that stupid for real in her heart and in her brain. It must be written into the contract.

People on the internet had, um, lots of thoughts.

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For instance:

Plus you’d end up with all these riders stranded in Buttfuck, Alabama, which is decidedly inconvenient to real cities, and doesn’t actually have the hotel capacity to handle a bunch of people who didn’t realize they had accidentally booked tickets to Inbred Island. Can you imagine the lines at the Delta counter? It would make the Crowdstrike outage look like child’s play.

Juliette Kayyem noted that if Mullin somehow pulled this off — LOL — it would “become apparent real fast that crashing the economy of blue states will hurt the taker red states more.” Remember how the red states are literally all takers on the welfare teat of the blue states, with just a couple of notable exceptions like Texas? You crash the blue states’ economies, that shit will absolutely “trickle down” to the loser states, and fast.

Aaron Rupar observed that “it's not just that people like Harris Faulkner and Markwayne Mullin are evil and extremely stupid. It's that they are unshakably confident in their brilliance while in fact being evil and extremely stupid.” Indeed, Markwayne Mullin is just yet another Trump official too fucking stupid and inexperienced to even possess the ability to conceive of what he might not understand about his little armpit-farting threat.

Greg Sargent noted how there are all these extremely important House races even in blue states where these sanctuary cities are located. Golly, we bet those voters would love it if the Trump regime tried to crash their states’ economies for no reason besides how they are pigfucking Nazis.

Speaking of those voters out in the suburbs, regardless of whether the blue cities they live near are in red, blue, or purple states:

Yeah, no. None of this is ever going to happen.

Tourists are not going to choose different holiday locations — like a Southern Baptist Republican pedophile tour of Lubbock or something, we don’t know what these horrific red state locations would offer for tourists — simply because they’ve effectively been banned from flying to the cities that matter. And no, conservatives, your cities don’t matter. And out of those cities that conservatives think of as theirs, like Nashville, uh oh, let’s see how those cities actually vote, whaddya know, they’re solid blue.

All those business trips that currently go to New York and Chicago and other real cities, the companies in those cities and regions aren’t going to suddenly pick up and set back down in cities more friendly to white Republican kid touchers.

No, these decisions will be made with money, and that is why Markwayne Mullin’s threats are hilariously dead on arrival, pablum for the babbling rednecks who still support them. Airline and travel groups are already revolting, or as CNN puts it, Mullin’s little hick yokel plan is facing “fierce headwinds,” and “hitting turbulence.” They note that even equally unqualified Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has seemingly publicly opposed the idiot plan, telling Congress last week that “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics.”

Additionally, CNN has administration sources that seem to be saying that, regardless of what Yosemite Anger Issues is out here blabbing about on Hannity, they actually have no plans do something like this. Which is funny because it really does suggest that Mullin thought he had a brilliant idea and Daddy was going to be so impressed and maybe even let him sit in Pete Hegseth’s chair at the next Cabinet meeting — close time with Daddy! — and now literally everybody except fucking dumbass Harris Faulkner is laughing at him, not with him.

This is sad, you guys:

The push is seen internally as more of a personal desire of Mullin’s than one coming from inside the West Wing. One of the officials said Mullin has been “obsessed” with the idea since being sworn in as Homeland Security secretary in March to replace his ousted predecessor, Kristi Noem, bringing it up unprompted during meetings at the White House. “The President loves having a team that is constantly coming up with new ideas but ultimately any policy decisions will be up to him,” a White House official said.

Alexa, what’s the most brutally insulting way the Trump administration could call Markwayne Mullin stupid in the newspaper?

In related news, the World Cup starts in a few weeks. It’s already looking like it’s got the potential to be a total flop from a tourism perspective, perhaps partially because nobody wants to visit the shithole America Donald Trump and Markwayne Hayseed Cousinhump Mullin are trying to build, while paid morons like Harris Faulkner cheer from the sidelines.

Cheers, dumbfucks.

[NJ.com / CNN]

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