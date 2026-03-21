Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fartknocker's avatar
Fartknocker
5h

The Fartknocker rule for courtesy is open the door for everyone and never be an asshole. Respect is a divided highway of life. If you're an asshole, then go fuck off.

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8 replies
Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
5h

Common Courtesy Day - I hope the driver who honked at me yesterday when I slowed down for a speed bump takes note.

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