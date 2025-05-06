Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

This one I found for Evan. I knew he’d choose it 😁🐶

Your hed gif source info: https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/chill-out-and-swing

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0b9acb5d-5540-45c2-81fa-f3eabc84a455?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Trump probably means foreign language films, doesn't matter where it's made. Because reading is hard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
345 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture