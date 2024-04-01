Easter!

A day for people to mark the resurrection of the Savior after his crucifixion. A day to dress in bright gay-in-the-not-referring-to-homosexuals-definition-of-the-word colors, to attend church, to get together with family for a nice meal; for the kids to run around the house seeking the painted eggs you have not-so-carefully hidden; to frighten small children by dressing up in a demented bunny costume and shouting “Someone bring Uncle George a beer, it’s hot as fuck in this goddamned thing” or whatever Uncle George shouts when he’s stuffed into a suit of fur on a hot day and Aunt Margaret has hidden all the booze so he won’t get drunk and embarrass her in front of her family.

Easter is also a day for the wingnuts to find something to feel galactically, pants-shittingly offended about, not that that is really any different from any other day. So come on down, Trans Visibility Day, it is your turn in the barrel!

Yes, Sunday happened to be Trans Visibility Day, an observance begun in 2009 in an effort to counter bigotry aimed at transgender people. The activists who came up with the idea designated March 31 as the official day. And with the increased hatred aimed at transgender people the last few years, it is an important opportunity for decent folks to acknowledge trans people’s humanity.

This year March 31 also happened to fall on Easter Sunday. Which meant that in addition to Easter greetings to the nation, President Joe Biden on Friday also released a proclamation reiterating that Sunday was Trans Visibility Day, as he has done every year of his presidency.

This gave all the conservatives an excuse to cry like a bunch of whiny titty-babies about how they were being persecuted worse than Jesus Christ, the man who spent the first Easter putting Bactine on his still-fresh puncture wounds.

Chris Geidner has a good roundup over at his site Law Dork of some of the dumbest human beings alive turning themselves inside out with rage over this perceived calumny against Christians. And it is one thing for frothing idiots like soiled diaper Matt Walsh to be mad and call Biden a “demon” for his inability to unilaterally change both the Gregorian and lunisolar calendars to try and not offend Walsh’s delicate fee-fees.

But it is seriously irritating when more visible Republicans, such as CNN contributor Scott Jennings and Speaker of the Friggin’ House Mike Johnson do it. Not that we expect better of guys like that, so save your yelly comments. We’re just casting a wish to the universe that one day this country will get more decent leaders so the Mike Johnsons of the world can cry way back in the back bench of Congress, where no one except maybe some local reporter for The Dumbfuck Picayune or whatever will hear him:

Other national leaders got in on it. Republican Senator Ron Johnson called it a “sick joke.” Senator JD Vance retweeted Walsh. Tommy Tuberville, still remarkably having to fight for the title of Dumbest Senator from Alabama, accused Democrats of being a “Satanic cult.”

Funniest of all was Donald Trump’s campaign screaming about Biden’s “blasphemous declaration” the same week that Trump began his new career selling Trump-branded Bibles.

We can’t wait for what the wingnuts have to say next year when Easter falls on April 20. Or, as the many who celebrate call it, International Weed Day.

Share

[Human Rights Campaign / Law Dork]

Every day is Wonkette Visibility Day.

Care to donate?