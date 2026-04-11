Wonkette

Wonkette

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jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
1hEdited

I think many Hungarians are sick of political leaders aligning themselves with Russia and the US when their future lies with the EU.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

You have to click the Bluesky post by Oliver Willis to see the complete fuckery by the legacy media, but...

AFinRenoFightsBack 🌊2026 🌊

‪@callyson.bsky.social

The same JD Vance who's toadying up to fascist Viktor Orban?

Who's funded by fascist Peter Thiel?

Who stood by in silence when Donald the Terrible attacked seven or eight (so hard to keep track these days) nations?

Fuck that JD Vance:

‪Oliver Willis‬

@owillis.bsky.social

3h

JD Vance PR team really getting their moneys worth from American papers. Blatant propaganda.

https://bsky.app/profile/callyson.bsky.social/post/3mja3bx3wlk2x

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