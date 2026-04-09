Wonkette

Wonkette

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
3h

You can tell we've entered the new Dark Ages when petty feudal warlords are now threatening the Pope.

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
3h

not that his Cabinet or congressional Republicans have the spine to do it.

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It's more than being spineless it's being complicit because they are getting everything they want and more. They are not looking to the future of the country but how they can keep their power and how much money they can make while watching people suffer for said power and money. They spew to the magats exactly what they want to hear to keep the hate fires burning so they can keep their jobs to keep hurting everyone and this country. They do not care about anything but themselves.

Please keep pissing off the pope it works well for Ds with elections.

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