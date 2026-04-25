Wonkette

Wonkette

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freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
5h

Lemme fix this headline;

"Internal email reveals Senate GOP 'terrified' as 3 states shift: 'The left is crushing us'"

Nah, the "left" isn't crushing you, it's your stupid and cruel policies and that vile pantload you support and defend no matter how fucking horrified and embarrassed the majority of us are. Own that shit.

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
5h

When's it gonna be world pony day?

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