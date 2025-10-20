Gif by Martini Glambassador!

No Kings Day on Saturday was the biggest single-day protest in US history, with more than 7 million people estimated to have attended in more than 2,600 locations! Including in some of the very Trumpiest of places. (NPR / Waging Nonviolence)

Look at the size of those crowds!

Rebecca was there in Detroit, and so was at least one giant inflatable wang!

What’s this? jeff tiedrich (sic) has awarded Rebecca the Nobel Best Sign At No Kings Day Prize? She is ever so humbled, and SHE FUCKIN ACCEPTS. (Tiedrich)

Certain snowflakes got very triggered. And JD Vance posted some AI slop on BlueSky of Trump being crowned while everybody bowed to him. And the White House posted AI of Trump in a plane, wearing a crown and dropping payloads of crap all over protestors America.

What a metaphor. And isn’t the oxygen mask supposed to go over your nose?

The heads of Dutch intelligence services say they now share less with the US and are keeping all of their secrets on paper over growing concerns that the US cannot be trusted(!) (NL Times)

Speaking of, WaPo reports that Marco Rubio sold out MS-13 informants under the protection of the US government in a quid pro quo with El Salvador in exchange for them accepting prisoners to CECOT. (Washington Post gift link)

The world’s most powerful troll commuted the prison sentence of audacious scammer George Santos, which means that not only does Santos not have to serve the rest of his seven-year sentence, but he also doesn’t have to pay the $400,000ish in restitution to his scam victims. That’s so Trump! (New York Times archive link)

Trump announced Thursday that he plans to meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, and when HuffPost asked the White House who chose the location for the meeting, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, “Your mom did,” and Communications Director Steven Cheung also followed up with, “Your mom.” Guess Putin is my mom! (HuffPost)

The first-ever federal ANTIFA TERRORISM charges have been filed in Texas, against two people, Autumn Hill and Zachary Evetts, who were present at a demonstration on July 4 at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. Gunfire was exchanged and a police officer was shot, but they aren’t charged with any involvement with the shooting, though, but with “providing material support to terrorists” and having “aided and abetted.” (The Intercept / indictment / DFW Support Committee)

On Friday a federal judge (again) ordered ICE in Chicago to keep their body cameras on. Also Russell Hott, field director for ICE in Chicago, abruptly left his post a day after a federal judge in Illinois demanded he appear in court to answer questions about why ICE keeps teargassing protestors and journalists with no warning. (WTTV)

Are we going to war with Colombia next? President Crap Plane has been hrrdurring on his web site that President Gustavo Petro is “an illegal drug dealer” who is “low rated and very unpopular” and “better close up” drug operations “or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.” All because Petro objected after we killed a Colombian fisherman whose boat was disabled and had its emergency distress beacon flashing, in Colombian waters. Where’s that sass when it comes to Putin? (NBC)

And the US has blown up a seventh boat, and Hegseth claims the three killed on board were members of Ejército de Liberación Nacional, a Colombian guerrilla group. Yep, sounds like war with them next! Meanwhile the survivors of boat blowup number six have been repatriated to their home countries of Ecuador and Colombia, instead of disappeared, so I guess that’s nice? (CBS / NPR)

Pushup Pete’s Camp Pendleton party was a blast! A live shell detonated over I-5, “dropping fragments of the shell on a California Highway Patrol vehicle and motorcycle that were part of Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail,” Whoops, his bad, bro! All these new wars are gonna go great. (NY Times)

The Daily Beast reports that insiders believe the Young Republican “I LOVE HITLER” group chat was leaked by the chief of staff in the Office of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the State Department, Gavin Wax, because he was butthurt about being left out of a selfie with Trump. LOL. Meanwhile the Vermont state senator in the chat, Samuel Douglass, has resigned. (Daily Beast archive link / The Guardian)

One of the student protestors from Columbia University, Leqaa Kordia, is STILL in ICE detention. (New Yorker archive link)

Where is DHS getting $172 million to buy Kristi Noem two Gulfstream G700 luxury jets? (The Independent)

Prince Andrew announced Friday he’s voluntarily handing back his title of Duke and giving up membership of the Order of the Garter, though he remains a prince, somehow. Because those Epstein Files keep drip, drip, dripping how very close the two were. (Epstein did once call him “the only person I’ve met who is more obsessed with pussy than me.”) And now the Metropolitan Police say they are looking into reports that Randy Andy used his police protection to try to get personal information about his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Sounds like that guy’s garters ought to be in prison, with him in ‘em! (BBC)

And oh look, more Epstein Files got released Friday, including records showing Epstein had multiple appointments, phone calls, and dinners with Matthew Menchel, the Miami US Attorney’s office chief criminal prosecutor who spearheaded his cushy deal in 2007. And there may be a photo of the two of them on a ski trip together, oh boy! (Miami Herald)

History corner: “Roger Taney’s Contemporaries Hated Him As Much As You Probably Do.” (Balls and Strikes)

Rest in peace, D’Angelo.

