President Biden will speak at the US Naval Academy's commencement in Annapolis, Maryland, this morning, and we're betting he'll have more comments on this week's horrors in Texas. This country is grieving, and some words of empathy and even hope would definitely be helpful now.

Biden is an old hand at commencement speeches; he gave the 2015 commencement address at Annapolis, too. The AP notes that the traditional flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels aerobatics team has been cancelled due to a threat of severe thunderstorms, including a tornado watch in the area.

Here's Joe:

www.youtube.com

