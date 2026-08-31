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Donald Trump’s personal pollster is out here saying Abdul El-Sayed’s lead in the polls is a “FAKE NARRATIVE.” [Politico]

Meanwhile, is El-Sayed’s opponent Mike Rogers possibly telling a little fibby when he suggests he killed Osama Bin Laden with his bare eyeballs or whatever? [Guardian]

Bestiality no longer a dealbreaker in Kash Patel’s FBI! Dang, they’re recruiting MAGA hard, aren’t they? [CBS News]

Laura Loomer wants Milo to know IT WAS HER, SHE WAS THE ONE what got him deported.

Yeah, Laura Loomer has been on a real normal one in a number of ways this weekend. [JoeMyGod]

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Donald Trump doesn’t want “Canadian anything,” Canadian anything very stinky!

Generals trying to gently explain to Secretary Shitfaced that he can’t just keep doing war like this. [Washington Post]

Hegseth’s waterboy fluffer Sean Parnell is having a tantrum over the Washington Post publishing that, hoo boy. [Twitter]

Speaking of the Pentagon, read about the internet troll who works there who’s making databases of Donald Trump’s political enemies, just like any fascist would do. [New Republic]

Google Maps has caved like a coward to Donald Trump’s dementia decrees and is referring to Lake Ontario by its fake Mad King name. So you might want to change from using Google Maps. [Google]

Here is your movie recommendation! The Beasts (Galician: As bestas) is a Spanish film about just about the most extreme case of distrust of outsiders who happen to be your neighbors we’ve seen in a while. It’s set in Galicia (northwest Spain, the little wedge above Portugal) and it’s about a French couple who moves in to a mountain village, and things between them and two brothers in particular go oof very badly. Dialogue is in Spanish, French and Galician (which is a whole separate language closer to Portuguese than Spanish) with English subtitles, if you’re into that sort of thing. Available the usual places, we reckon, but it’s also on Mubi, a subscription service we really like.

OK, that’ll be enough, we’re in a hurry this morning, byeeeeee.

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