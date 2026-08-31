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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I put some 'aard work into this post, heh, heh, heh: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/aardvark-in-da-yaard-clark

Also, here is a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a22e55d6-e485-49bd-bc1c-c48984df58f0

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
2h

𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒏𝒐 𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝑷𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒍’𝒔 𝑭𝑩𝑰!

And I laugh when I remember how obsessive J Edgar Hoover was about the FBI's image.

lol

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