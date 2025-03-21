Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Elon Musk’s daughter is smart and terrific. I am sorry her dad is a shithead who is mean to her. (Teen Vogue)

The idiot grossed up the Oval Office, and he’s paving over the rose garden his serpent wife already defiled too. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Wonker Jacob at Greenland’s biggest protest ever. We are sorry Jacob. UGH.

Jacob reports:

Even the Trumpier party here (yes we have 'em UGH) are like, to quote my sign, “You're out of your element Donny!” Largest protest ever in Greenland, we marched to the American consulate and sang patriotic Greenlandic songs outside. Other cities (Sisimiut, Illulisat, Qorqortoq) had protests as well <3 Oh and we had elections last Tuesday — the best (possible) outcome — the winning party is called the Democrats (which must have driven Fat Nixon crazy), basically libertarian (BOO!) but against fast-track independence from DK and against US overtures. Second place unforch was Naleraq — the trumpists.

So there’s your report from Our Man in Greenland!

Britain and Germany have issued travel warnings … against travel to the United States. Of America. And not for the usual reason of our untrammeled gun violence, but because we’ve been disappearing their citizens into ICE jails. (Reuters)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoing “DEI ban” in Kentucky education. Reminder: “DEI” is the Right’s code for “civil rights” and “Black and gay people existing in public.” (Kentucky Lantern)

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet just wondering if Chuck Schumer needs to MOTHERFUCKER RESIGN. Apparently all the senators are getting a lot of calls from people entirely pissed off at the leadership refusing to read the MFing room. (NPR)

If you all want to stop reading tabs from here, I don’t blame you. The next ones are shit!

Child-prostitute-try-to-buyer Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn out. Cool resignation letter bro. (Fox9)

Not A Drag Queen. (And UGH.) (HuffPost)

I didn’t read the Atlantic (I think?) interview with the guy who killed his daughter with measles last week, and I’m not reading the interview with both parents this week. This is enough for me:

“Don’t do the shots,” the girl’s mother said. Measles, she added, is “not as bad as they’re making it out to be.” She noted that her four other children all recovered after having received alternative treatments from an anti-vaccine doctor, including cod liver oil, a source of vitamin A, and budesonide, an inhaled steroid usually used for asthma.

BITCH YOUR DAUGHTER DIED. FUCK!!!! (NBC News)

Yes, this is correct: Poor people are subsidizing rich people’s credit card points. (I run most of Wonkette’s shit through a million cards I open for the sign-up bonuses and pay them off every month. Until … I don’t?) (The Atlantic via Yahoo!)

You know where I’m not running all those cards though? Target. And their stock price is Teslaing.

It’s almost like they shouldn’t be shitting on the ones who brung em.

The Pentagon has restored some — some — webpages about “DEI” (non-white people serving in the military, like the Navajo Code Talkers, and Jackie Robinson). Yay? (AP)

EVAN POPS IN, IN AN INCANDESCENT RAGE. Trump's Immigration Gestapo Disappearing Innocent LGBTQ Migrants? Or Just The One So Far? That’s the headline at my Friday place this morning. Just come by and read and subscribe and share. [The Moral High Ground]

EVAN BACK OUT!

