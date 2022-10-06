Herschel Walker wants you to know that paying for an abortion is nothing to be ashamed of. He supports criminalizing it, obviously, and he doesn't want people to be able to make decisions about their own bodies, but it's nothing to be ashamed of.

“Herschel Walker this morning tells Hugh Hewitt: "If that had happened, I would've said there's nothing to be ashamed of -- that, you know, people have done that. But I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it."” — Aaron Blake (@Aaron Blake) 1665061087

Of course, he still swears he didn't do it.

Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends" Brian Kilmeade asked if Herschel Walker had any idea who this woman might be, whose abortion he definitely didn't pay for. Nope. "It's sort of like everyone is anonymous, or everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about." (Who is "they," Herschel? What do you see in your brain? Are there cartoon birds flying around in there like on "Looney Tunes"?)

The Daily Beast has a follow-up to its breaking news story about Herschel Walker paying for an abortion in 2009. Whose abortion? Oh, it's just the mother of another one of his children. And though she is still remaining anonymous, she is talking.

Oh man, she is talking!

She thinks Walker's denials and defenses are ridiculous, and suggests a possibility we've been wondering about this week, namely whether this is simply the first Herschel Walker-sponsored abortion we know about:

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” she said. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

It says something about his brain, is what she is saying.

The Daily Beast says this woman was with Walker for "years" after the abortion in question. She explains why she's giving these interviews now, while still trying to preserve whatever shred of her privacy is left by not using her name.

“I’ve been very civil thus far. I keep my mouth shut. I don’t cause any trouble. I stay in the background. But I’m also not gonna get run over time and time again,” she said. “That’s crazy.”

And what about how Herschel Walker's mental salad is all about how Jesus loves him, this he knows? What about how he's putting out commercials in response to this about how he was once a "mental health," but now he's a "saved by grace"? (That's not how you treat mental health issues.) This woman, whose abortion he paid for the year AFTER his book about overcoming mental illness came out, says he's super-religious, when it's convenient for him:

Asked about the role faith played in Walker’s life, the anonymous woman, who identifies as a Christian herself, said even though Walker often talked about Christianity, he uses it “when it works for him.”



She said Walker frequently talked about being a Christian, but never once expressed any misgivings about abortion generally—or any regret about the one that they had. When she got pregnant again years later, the woman says she made a different choice, even though Walker said it still wasn’t “a convenient time” for him.

Oh, so he might have wanted to pay for an abortion that time too, huh.

“He didn’t express any regret. He said, ‘relax and recover,’” the woman recalled, alluding to the message on the “get well” card Walker sent her along with the abortion payment.



“He seemed pretty pro-choice to me. He was pro-choice, obviously,” she said.



“I don’t think there’s anywhere in the Bible where it says ‘Have four kids with four different women while you’re with another woman.’ Or where it praises not being a present parent. Or that an abortion is an OK thing to do when it’s not the right time for you, but a terrible thing for anyone else to do when you are running for Senate. He picks and chooses where it’s convenient for him to use that religious crutch,” she said.

Indeed, it does not say that in the Holy Bible.

It's definitely what it says in the MAGA Republican Bible, though. All that religious stuff, all those beliefs, they are only meant to be wielded as clubs against Democrats, and these garbage people certainly don't give a fuck about actual unborn fetuses. Don't believe us? Politico has a whole piece today about the right-wing (white) Christian leaders who are standing by their man, who literally do not care if Walker's paid for abortions or how many.

We used this tweet yesterday, and we're usin' it again!

“Herschel Walker can perform daily abortions on his kitchen table and beat ten wives and fifteen baby mamas in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. He will not lose a single Republican vote as long as he keeps serving his purpose putting a Black face on white supremacy.” — Uju Anya (@Uju Anya) 1664883767

Back in the Daily Beast, this woman is just full of amazing quotes. She talks about how people shouldn't be shamed for having abortions, how she has no shame about the decision she made, but then turns it back on Herschel Walker's unwillingness to accept responsibility for much of anything:

“He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have. That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely,” she said.

Like we said, she is a quote MACHINE.

The woman expressed to Daily Beast her hope that "when he loses," Walker will give all the extra donations he's getting right now from MAGA garbage "to someone who needs it." She suggests a mental health organization.

We'd also gently suggest maybe a good idea would be the Herschel Walker Abortion Fund For Low-Income Georgians Who Don't Have Access Anymore And Aren't Currently Dating Herschel Walker.

It's just a (very funny) suggestion, take it or leave it!

Daily Beast

