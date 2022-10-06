Just a couple of bits and pieces of news that's happened since it broke last night that not only did Herschel Walker buy an abortion, he was reimbursing the mother of one of his children . So if he really doesn't remember, his brain is more broken than any of us could have imagined.

Walker's oldest son Christian had the first reaction last night:

“Wear a condom, damn.” — Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1665022225

And that was it.

Unfortunately it doesn't sound like Old Balls Walker is very Party of Personal Responsibility. In her interview with the Daily Beast, the woman in question compared Walker's newfound anti-abortion beliefs with his personal history on the subject, saying that “He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have."

We referenced a snippet of this in our post earlier today, but this morning Walker went on the Hugh Hewitt show and continued to take no responsibility, for the abortion, for telling the truth about it now, or anything else.

We're sorry if these brain raccoons make your eyes glaze over, but it is the unfiltered transcript. This was his response to the updated story about the abortion he paid for:

I say the same thing I said, that you know, I know this is untrue. I know it’s untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it’s totally, totally untrue. And I’m not sure why that would be told. I know nothing about any woman having an abortion. And they can keep coming at me like that, and they’re doing it because they want to distract people. I know that, because you know, I’ve already been forgiven. And if I’ve been forgiven, why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that? And I’m not going to have been forgiven…

He's been forgiven and if he's been forgiven then why wouldn't he be forgiven, not that he remembers anything about any abortion.

Wait, does he need to be forgiven for an abortion? Hugh Hewitt asked the question, and this was the answer:

No. Well, that’s what’s so funny. And I’m saying I’ve been forgiven because of all of the things I did when I went to my, the thing with my ex-wife and all that, and things I did I don’t know how many years ago that I wrote in my book. I forgot. I wasn’t perfect. I had my problem with mental health. And I was, I’ve been, I hate to say I’ve been born again, but I have a new life. And I’ve been moving forward, and had that happened, I would have said it, because it’s nothing to be ashamed of there. You know, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I know nothing about that.

He's been forgiven for all the other things, he's been forgiven for the mental health, and he hates to say it (???) but he's been born again, which means all the other things are erased, but not the abortions, because there weren't abortions, if there were abortions, he'd say it, but he doesn't know anything about abortions.

We cannot believe we are going to type these words, but we agree with Christian Walker: "Wear a condom, damn."

Maybe also he should wear one on his face so he doesn't talk. Oh no, Herschel Walker, do not cut off all your airways with your face condom, that is dangerous, you could hurt yourself! We should have specified.

And that is your afternoon Herschel Walker post, the end.

[ Hugh Hewitt ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?